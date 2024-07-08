Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,178 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.