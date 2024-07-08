Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,586 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH opened at $73.67 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
