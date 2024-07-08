Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,917,217 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTWO opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

