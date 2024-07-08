Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,842.40.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,692.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,703.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,584.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,241.05 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

