Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 70.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $183.46 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.27.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.