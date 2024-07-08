Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $8,278,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.84 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

