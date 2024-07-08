Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 286.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $372.75 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

