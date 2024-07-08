Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 209.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. Research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

