Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 236,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 95.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

TTEK stock opened at $202.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.08. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.