Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Crown Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CCK opened at $71.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

