Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $542,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $119,740,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $37,130,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 784,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 560,897 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

