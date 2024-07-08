Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $569,000 in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

