Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

