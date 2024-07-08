Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,593,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AZEK by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

