Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Spire stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.
In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
