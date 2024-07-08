Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:THC opened at $131.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

Tenet Healthcare Profile



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

