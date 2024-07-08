Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

