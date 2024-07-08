Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,244. Company insiders own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

