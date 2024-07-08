Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,589 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 191.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $419,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after acquiring an additional 354,921 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

