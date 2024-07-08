Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 117,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,879,000 after purchasing an additional 641,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 2,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 608,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.