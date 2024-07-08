Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,400 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CMC opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

