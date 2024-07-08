Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 50.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

