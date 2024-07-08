Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STNG opened at $79.89 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

