Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.9 %

KWR opened at $166.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

