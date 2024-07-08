Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

