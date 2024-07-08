Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

ACGL opened at $98.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

