Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $120.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $133.71.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

