Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $538,000 Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after buying an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 35.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 488,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $81,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,956.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,153 shares of company stock worth $351,669. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $10.74 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIR

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.