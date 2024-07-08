Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $584,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $302.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

