Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $710,709.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,269 shares of company stock worth $2,629,479. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $24.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.