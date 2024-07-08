Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 129,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 159.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $239.33 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $257.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.