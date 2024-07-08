Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 129,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 159.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.
Insider Activity
In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FN stock opened at $239.33 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $257.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
