Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $64.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

