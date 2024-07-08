Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.28 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

