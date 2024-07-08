Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.87% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.95) target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Matthias Seeger purchased 39,226 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($47,630.86). In other Card Factory news, insider Matthias Seeger purchased 39,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($47,630.86). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($138,106.63). 7.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Card Factory
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
