CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

