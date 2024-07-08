Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$155.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

CJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$137.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$122.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.84. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

