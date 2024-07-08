Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.50% from the stock’s current price.

RNAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

RNAC stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.