Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 2.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.58. Approximately 417,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,573,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,923,946 shares of company stock valued at $212,520,806. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.