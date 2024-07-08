Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

CAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.03 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.41 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$898,464.00. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$455,833.17. Insiders sold 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

