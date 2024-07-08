Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $55.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

CTLT opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

