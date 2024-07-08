CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.71. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $182.50 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.