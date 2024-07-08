CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of research firms have commented on CX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.