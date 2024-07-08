Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 265.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.