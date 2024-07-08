CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 306.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of CRVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.49. 25,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter worth $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

