CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$411,527.85 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.50 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

