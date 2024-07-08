Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

