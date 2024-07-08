Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $301.79 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

