Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $301.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

