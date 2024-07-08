Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.99. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.