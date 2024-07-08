Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

CVX opened at $154.31 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

